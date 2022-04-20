Last Updated:

UP Govt Approves 56 Acre Free Land For Government Institute Of Medical Sciences In Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to handover a 56 acre land in Greater Noida free of cost to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.  The land is located in the Gautam Buddh University campus and belongs to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

Press Trust Of India
Gautam Buddha University

Image: Gautam Buddha University website


The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to handover a 56 acre land in Greater Noida free of cost to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.  The land is located in the Gautam Buddh University campus and belongs to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.  Along with the healthcare facilities, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has been running an MBBS training programme for 100 students since 2019 and postgraduate courses since 2020, it stated.

"Presently, there is no land and building in the ownership of Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida. College building, library and hostel buildings etc. have been taken on rent from Gautam Buddha University," the UP Cabinet noted.

"According to the standards of National Medical Commission, it is necessary to have college building, library and other buildings in the ownership of the institution for the operation and expansion of the institute," it stated.

GIMS is a public utility institute. Medical facilities and treatment and related medical education will provide excellent medical facilities to the people of the state and the gap of patient-doctor ratio will be filled, which is included in the priorities of the state government, the Cabinet added.  Reacting to the development, GIMS Director Brig (Retd) Rakesh Gupta said the announcement is a moment of happiness for all.  "We are very happy. It has been four years of struggle and now we aim to take GIMS further ahead as an institute of healthcare and education," he told PTI.

