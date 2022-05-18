UP Govt Asks VCs To Submit Action Take Report On Paper Leak Incidents

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department has sought action taken reports from state universities on the recent incidents of paper leak, asking vice chancellors to submit the information by Wednesday. Higher Education Joint Director Krishna Chandra Verma sent a letter to the VCs in this regard on Tuesday.

His communication followed a similar letter by state government under secretary Ram Janam Chauhan on May 13 in which he had said the incident of question paper leak of graduate and postgraduate courses in state universities has come to the notice of the government.

"In this regard, state universities must provide information about such incidents, the number of FIRs lodged, and action taken," the May 13 letter read.

In Agra, the maths and zoology papers of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University were cancelled last week after they were allegedly leaked. In March, the secondary education department faced flak over the alleged leak of class 12 English paper.

The secondary education department had to cancel the English board paper in several districts following the allegations. A special task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police was pressed in to investigate the matter and the accused were slapped with the National Security Act on the direction of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.