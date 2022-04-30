Last Updated:

UP JEE(P) 2022 Registration Ends Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

UP JEE (P): The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022 will be closed today on May 30, 2022

Amrit Burman
UP JEE (P) Registration 2022: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022 will be closed today, on Saturday, April 30. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official websites - jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE (P) was earlier scheduled to close on April 17, but the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) later extended the date to April 30.

Candidates must take note that the UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 examination will be conducted from June 6 to 10. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test. Every year, UPJEE 2022 is held for the selection of students for engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. The allotment of the courses in the affiliated institutions, including at private and government colleges, will be done through online counselling for the academic session 2022–23. The entrance examination will be conducted in groups including A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L. 

UPJEE (P) 2022 Registration: Here's how to apply for UP JEE (P) 2022

  • Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates then need to register using information like names and contact details.
  • Step 4: Students must fill out all of the required information and upload the necessary documents.
  • Step 5. Make an online payment for the application fee and then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 6: Save the form for future use.

Here's direct link to apply - CLICK HERE

Registration for UPJEEE 2022: Application Fee

  • Candidates are required to submit an application fee during the UPJEE 2022 registration.
  • Candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 300 as an application fee.
  • Candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories are required to submit a fee of Rs 200.
Tags: UP, UPJEE, UPJEE P
