UP JEE(P) 2022 Registration Ends Today; Here's Direct Link To Apply

UP JEE (P) Registration 2022: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE (P) 2022 will be closed today, on Saturday, April 30. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official websites - jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE (P) was earlier scheduled to close on April 17, but the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) later extended the date to April 30.
Candidates must take note that the UPJEE Polytechnic 2022 examination will be conducted from June 6 to 10. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the marks obtained in the entrance test. Every year, UPJEE 2022 is held for the selection of students for engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma courses. The allotment of the courses in the affiliated institutions, including at private and government colleges, will be done through online counselling for the academic session 2022–23. The entrance examination will be conducted in groups including A, E1, and E2, B to K, and L.