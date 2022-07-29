UP: Lizard Reportedly Found In Mid-day Meal In Muzaffarnagar School; 30 Kids Hospitalised

A lizard was reportedly found in the mid-day meal of school students in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar. After consuming the same, some students fell ill and were admitted to a hospital. Taking action on the same, the principal of the school concerned has been suspended. Two cooks who were involved in preparing the meal were also removed.

Shubham Shukla, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), said that all 30 school children, who were admitted to a hospital, have been released after treatment. The food samples could not be collected as the food was thrown away. BSA Shukla informed that it is also being enquired as to who was the person who threw it away.

A lizard was reportedly found in the mid-day meal and an inquiry committee comprising 3 officials has been formed, ANI quoted Shukla as saying. The committee will submit report within 2 days. "We could not get sample of food as it had been thrown away. As to who threw it away is also being enquired," Shubham Shukla said.

"Principal of the school has been suspended and two cooks have also been removed. All 30 admitted children are released from the hospital. The food sampling report will be released in 2-3 days. Further investigation will be done on basis of the report," Shukla added.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh is not the first state to report such cases. Recently, a lizard was found in a mid-day meal in a government school in Karanataka and had led to the hospitalisation of 80 students. A dead lizard was reportedly found in the mid-day meal served at a government school in Venkatapura Tanda village.

In another similar incident, at least 25 students of a government school on the outskirts of Ranchi fell sick after consuming mid day meal, in which a dead lizard was allegedly found, the school authorities said on June 17.