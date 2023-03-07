UP School Holiday: Government Schools To Remain Closed Till March 9 On Account Of Holi

The Uttar Pradesh Government made an official announcement on March 7 for the students of state-run schools. According to the announcement, UP schools will remain closed on March 9, 2023, due to Holi 2023 celebrations. The official notice suggests that all the schools falling under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will remain closed on the occasion of Holi.

UP schools to remain closed till 9th March

Department of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh took to Twitter to make the announcement. The tweet reads, "There will be a holiday on the occasion of Holi on March 9, 2023, in the schools of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council."

उत्तर प्रदेश बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के विद्यालयों में 9 मार्च 2023 को होली के उपलक्ष्य में अवकाश रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/9FfiYp8Wye — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) March 7, 2023

According to earlier notices, the UP government schools were already directed to stay closed today and tomorrow, March 7 and 8, 2023. After the recent holiday announcement, the students of state-run schools will now get one more day of holiday as the UP schools will now remain closed the day after Holi, March 9.

The students must note that the notification regarding the school holidays on March 7,8 and 9 has been made only for the UP government schools. However, several private schools in the state have also declared holidays due to Holi celebrations.

In Puducherry and Karaikal, schools have been closed today, March 7, 2023, on the account of the Masi Magam festival. On the other hand, Holi was observed on March 6 and 7 in Maharashtra. In the rest of the country, the celebrations will take place tomorrow, March 8. The students must visit the official website of the school to check notices regarding holidays.