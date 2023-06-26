UP Schools: Summer Vacation Period Further Extended Till July 2 Amid Heatwave

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council has announced the extension of summer vacation period in government primary and upper primary schools in the state till July 2. All primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen on July 3, reads a notification issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary, U.P. Basic Shiksha Parishad.

UP Schools summer vacation period extended twice

Earlier, the UP schools were scheduled to reopen after summer vacation on June 15. However, due to heatwave, it was extended till June 25. The schools, however, reopend for a day on June 21 to mark the International Yoga Day. The vacation has now been extended to July 2.

According to the official notice, the schools will be functioned as per the schedule/ timetable fixed earlier. School administration must arrange for proper seating arrrangements, drinking water facility, cleanliness of toilets etc before reopening the schools. Teachers in UP govt schools were asked to complete all the formalities at their level before the reopening of the school, especially mid-day meals, proper distribution of textbooks, work related to DBT (Direct Benefit), and other works.