UP Schools to Reopen From Feb 14 For Classes Nursery To 12th

UP Schools Reopening: In view of the declining cases of COVID-19, the central government and state governments have lifted COVID-related restrictions and allowed schools, colleges, and educational institutes to resume offline classes. The Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools to reopen for all classes. As per the latest guidelines issued by the state government, Uttar Pradesh schools will reopen on February 14, 2022, for classes Nursery to Class 12.

UP Schools to reopen from February 14 for classes Nursery to Class 12

This decision was taken when schools had already resumed offline lectures for some classes and online classes were being carried out for junior classes. Schools in UP have been reopened in view of the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state. While the government has also announced the removal of some more restrictions due to the Assembly elections, earlier, schools in Uttar Pradesh had reopened for only a few classes, along with colleges.

Meanwhile, the government has asked everyone coming to attend offline classes to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and wear masks inside the school and college premises, and students have been strictly asked to show no negligence regarding the safety measures. School authorities have been asked to set up COVID Help Desks that would also take care of everyone's safety. Meanwhile, both government and private offices have been allowed to operate at 100% capacity. Moreover, restaurants and gyms will also be operational in Uttar Pradesh from now on. Uttar Pradesh reported a total of 1777 COVID cases in the last 24 hours followed by 10 deaths.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative