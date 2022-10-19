UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration Window For 891 Technician Posts Closes Today

The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for Technician (Electrical) posts will be closed today, October 19. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their forms by visiting the official website at upenergy.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 891 posts will be filled, of which 357 are unreserved, 241 are for OBC-NCL, 187 for SC, 17 for ST, and 89 are for EWS category candidates. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for UPPCL Recruitment.

UPPCL Recruitment: Age Limit

The lower age limit for these posts is 18 years, and the upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

UPPCL Recruitment: Application Fees

The application fee is 826 for SC and ST candidates and it is 1,180 for others.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized Board.

UPPCL Technician posts: Here's how to apply for UPPCL Technician Jobs

Step 1: Candidates who want to apply for UPPCL recruitment are required to visit the official website at www.upenergy.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the vacancy tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the Apply link.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and submit all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details

Here's direct link to apply for UPPCL Technician Recruitment 2022 - Click Here

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)