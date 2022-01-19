UPPSC Exam Calendar 2022 Released; PCS PT Exam On June 12, ACF & RFO Exam On April 3

UPPSC 2022 Exam Calendar released: The exam calendar for the recruitment examination 2022 has been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who have registered their names can check the examination dates by visiting the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, the examinations for Programmer Grade 2/Computer Operator Grade B/Prabandhak (System) Pariksha 2021 and Pravakta (Male/Female) Rajkiya Inter College Main Exam 2020 will be held on March 5 and 13, 2022.

UPPSC 2022: ACF, RFO Exam to be held on April 3, UP PCS Exam on 23 March

The commission will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor posts at Rajkiya Inter College on March 15, 2022. The Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains Exam will be conducted on April 3, 2022. UP PCS Mains 2021 Exam would be conducted from March 23, 2022. According to the calendar, the UP PCS Prelims 2022 exam would be conducted on June 12, this year, and the UP PCS Mains 2022 exam would be held on September 27, 2022. Candidates can check the detailed notification available below.

Meanwhile, the Commission has postponed the UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021. It was scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022, and has been deferred for some unclear reasons. The examination will now be held on April 17, 2022. Check the examination calendar below.

UPPSC Posts: Examination being held for Asst Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator posts

The UPPSC State Engineering Service Examination would be conducted on April 17, 2022. The commission aims to fill a total of 281 posts. The online application procedure for the recruitment process started on August 13, 2022, and ended on September 13, 2022. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and recruitment information.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)