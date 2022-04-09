UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday, April 8 released the UPSC CISF AC Result 2022. The result has been uploaded on the official website upsc.gov.in and registered candidates who took the Limited Departmental Competitive exam can check it now. The result can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below.

UPSC CISF AC Result 2022 has been released for the written exam that was held on March 13, 2022. It highlights that a total of 77 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round. Those who have cleared the written exam are now eligible to appear for other rounds. They can now appear for the Physical Standards Tests (PST)/Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) and Medical Standards Tests (MST). In order to check scores, candidates should be ready with their roll numbers or with names. Follow the step-by-step guide to download results.

UPSC CISF Result 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'Written Result CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2022.'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they can see the PDF link

Step 4: Click on that link, PDF file will be opened

Step 5: Candidates should scroll through it to check their CISF results

The official notice on UPSC CISF Result 2022 reads, "The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests (PST/PET/MST) to be conducted by them. In case any candidate, whose roll number figures in this list, does not receive any intimation regarding the same, he/she may contact the CISF Authorities, immediately."