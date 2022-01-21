UPSC Civil Services: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Quash The Final Selection List

Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea which was seeking quashing of the final selection list of Union Public Service Commission, UPSC Civil Services exam. The Bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai refused to entertain this plea. It was being pulled up over an alleged violation of 50% reservation ceiling.

The Bench said that the EWS quota was implemented by a Constitutional Amendment. Nitish Shankar who is a CSE 2020 aspirant filed this plea. He alleged that UPSC had violated the 50% reservation ceiling by implementing EWS quota. The arguments were more about EWS reservation vs General category.

He said that due to other reservations, only 40% of seats are left for candidates under the General category. The petitioner further alleged that due to this reservation, a larger number of candidates were appointed under the reserved category rather than the General category.

UPSC Civil Services recently concluded in January, 2022 for the Mains exam. Even for that, many candidates had filed a plea in Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the exam. It was later rejected and the exam was held as per schedule.

UPSC CAPF 2020: Scorecard Released At Upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of the candidates who have been selected for the UPSC CAPF 2020 examination. The list of candidates who have been finally selected can be checked on official website. The marks scored can be checked on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the toppers list here.

To be noted that the result had already been released by UPSC. In a recent move, subsequently selected candidates can check their scores now. Result highlights that a total of 187 candidates were shortlisted for UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandant) positions. The examination for UPSC CAPF 2020 was conducted on December 12, 2020. The interview rounds were conducted last year. Final result was released on January 4, 2022. Check the topper list here.

Here is the direct link to check scores