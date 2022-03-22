UPSC CSE 2021 Interview Schedule Released; Check Details Here

UPSC CSE interview schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the personality tests (interviews) schedule for candidates who passed the Civil Services (Main) Examination in 2021. Candidates who have been shortlisted for personal interviews can check the schedule by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, "On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on March 17th, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 from 05.04.2022," reads the official notification.

On March 17, the UPSC announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. As per the schedule, personality tests (interviews) of shortlisted candidates will be held from April 5 and continue till May 26. The E-Summon Letters of Personality Tests will soon be available on the Commission's websites - upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Meanwhile, the commission has decided to reimburse outstation candidates for attending interviews and PT boards with the lowest "to" and "fro" airfare for travelling by any airline (through authorised travel agents).

UPSC CSE Interview Schedule

As per the official information, the interview will be conducted in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. It must be noted that if a candidate fails to fill up the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon Letter shall be issued to that candidate. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of UPSC for fresh updates.

Image: Pexels/ Representative