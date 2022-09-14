UPSC ESE Notification Out For Over 300 Engineering Services Posts; Check Key Details Here

UPSC ESE Notification: The Union Public Service Commission's UPSC Engineering Services 2023 notification for the preliminary examination has been released today. Also, the Commission has released the application forms on the official website. Candidates can fill out the application form by visiting UPSC.gov.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for UPSC EDE Prelims 2022 is till October 4, 2022. The UPSC ESE Prelims examination will be conducted on February 19, 2023, and those candidates who want to appear in the examination can apply for this examination.

The official UPSC ESE 2023 notification reads, "Candidate should have details of one photo ID card, viz., Aadhaar card, voter card, PAN card, passport, driving license, or any other photo ID card issued by the state or central government." The details of this photo ID card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form.

UPSC Engineering Services 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for UPSC Engineering Services 2023, candidates are required to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Engineering Services Examination 2023 link.

Step 3: A new page with the UPSC ESE application form link will open automatically.

Step 4: Register yourself and start filling out the form by giving details, uploading the documents, and paying the fees.

Step 5: The UPSC ESE form filling will be done.

Step 6: After submitting, download and print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply - Click Here

Through this recruitment drive, it is expected that the department would fill more than 300 posts in Engineering Services. "The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 327 including 11 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (7 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy, 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing 01 vacancy for Specific Learning Disability and 01 vacancy for Multiple Disability). The number of vacancies is liable to alteration," read the official notice.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative