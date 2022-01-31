Last Updated:

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC Engineering Services Admit Card for the preliminary exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, Engineering Services Examination.

UPSC

UPSC Engineering Services Admit Card: The admit card for the preliminary exam has been released by the Union Public Service Commission, Engineering Services Examination today, January 31, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the ESE Prelims admit card by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in. The admit card has been released for the examination that will be held on February 20, 2022.

The admit card will be available on the official website till the date of the examination. However, it is advised that candidates download the admit card before the examination. To download the admit card, candidates would need to enter the registration ID and other login details to download the prelims admit card. The UPSC ESE Prelims exam will be held in two shifts on a single day. The question pattern will have questions in MCQ format and will be of 500 marks. Candidates are required to carry the admit card to the exam hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the paper.

UPSC ESE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download 

  • Step 1: To download the UPSC ESE Admit Card candidates must visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission -   upsc.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Now, on the homepage, under the 'Latest' section, click on the link that reads, 'e-Admit Card Engineering Services Preliminary Examination."
  • Step 3: Login either by using your Registration Id or Roll Number.  
  • Step 5: Your UPSC ESE Prelims admit card will be displayed on your screen.  
  • Step 6: Download and print a copy for future references. 
