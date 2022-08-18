UPSC Exam 2022: Commission Launches OTR Platform For Application Submission

UPSC Exams 2022: The OTR platform for UPSC Exams 2022 has been launched by the Union Public Service Commission on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The One Time Registration, OTR, will now allow candidates to submit their application forms for various exams on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in conducted by the Commission. The newly launched platform is designed to save the candidates' time from having to fill in their basic personal details again for any subsequent examination being held by UPSC.

UPSC Exam 2022: UPSC launches OTR platform for application submission

Also, the new registration window will eliminate the possibility of incorrect information being submitted by them as their basic personal details will be validated by the candidates themselves. It is to be noted that candidates who apply for UPSC exams in the future will be required to complete the registration process on the OTR platform by filling up their details. After the registration, the information will remain stored securely on the Commission's servers. The information filled by the candidate will be automatically saved, and the same will be available for use in the online application form of the examination for which she/he applied. However, the Commission has asked the candidates to fill out the information in the OTR with care and avoid any mistakes.

UPSC Exam 2022: Here's how to save details on the OTR platform for UPSC 2022

Visit the official site - upsc.in

Click on the appropriate link, on the homepage

Then, fill in the required details

Upload documents (if asked)

Then, click on the "save" button

More Details

Apart from civil services, UPSC also conducts other examinations such as the Engineering Services Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, Indian Forest Service Examination, Combined Defense Service Examination, Indian Statistical Service, etc. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

