UPSC Extra Attempt: Call To Be Taken By DoPT, Centre Tells Supreme Court

UPSC extra attempt call will be taken by DoPT. This information has been given to the Supreme Court while hearing of a plea filed by three aspirants.

UPSC

UPSC extra attempt: Supreme Court has been informed by the centre on Monday, March 21 that the call regarding extra attempt to appear in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination will have to be taken by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The Centre filed a reply when Justice A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka were hearing a plea that was filed by three aspirants who managed to clear the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam because of being affected by COVID at that time.

These candidates are seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed the bench that was hearing that the counsel representing the UPSC has said that he would file a counter affidavit in the matter during the course of the day.

“There is really no urgency because the result for this exam has been announced. The only issue remains is qua extra attempt,” ASG Bhati said.

The bench observed that UPSC has to make a statement whether one opportunity is possible or not. “That is a call that actually DoPT will have to take. I will have to get instructions,” the ASG further said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared for the petitioners. He told the bench that the court had last time given opportunity to the UPSC but no reply has come yet. On March 7, the counsel appearing for the UPSC had told the top court that he needs to take instructions and place on record all the aspects before any decision is taken on the issue. The petitioners, in their plea mentioned that they tested positive for COVID-19 in the RTPCR test reports.

“There was absence of any kind of policy of UPSC which could provide arrangements for such petitioners who were COVID positive during the span of mains examination or before it,” it said.

