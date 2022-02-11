Last Updated:

UPSC Extra Attempt: Centre Makes Big Announcement For Civil Service Candidates

UPSC extra attempt: MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that based on the judgments passed by SC, it has not been found feasible to grant extra attempts.

UPSC extra attempt: There is no proposal under consideration for giving additional attempts to aspirants of civil services examination for the year 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The issue of granting age relaxation and extra attempt to the candidates in civil services examination (CSE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had been brought before the Supreme Court of India vide writ petitions filed by the aspirants, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. 

Based on the judgements passed by the apex court, the matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of the civil services examination, he said. 

No proposal on extra attempt to UPSC aspirants

"In view of above, no such proposal is under consideration," said Singh, replying to a query whether the government would consider giving additional attempts for the year 2022?.

UPSC CSE exams are conducted annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

