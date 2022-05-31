UPSC released the final result 2021 on May 30 in the second half. The rank card has also been released and as per that Gamini Singla has secured the third position. In her first reaction, she said that she is very happy and satisfied. She had faith in God and thanked her parents and her brother for their contact support. "When I got to know the result, I was on cloud nine and was definitely overwhelmed," she said.

Father helped her in every possible way

Talking about the major support for preparation, she said that her father has helped her a lot. "He used to read newspapers and mark the important points so as to save my time. He also used to read books for support, guidance, and discussion". Her parents are medical officers working with the Himachal Pradesh government. This was her second attempt to crack UPSC.

Women are capable of achieving anything

Elated over her selection in the civil services examination, Gamini Singla said women are capable of achieving anything through their hard work and dedication. “I am really happy. It is like a dream come true. I have opted for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and would like to work for the development of the country and welfare of people,” Singla said.

Preparation strategy

She said, “I used to study for 9-10 hours a day. I took coaching from Vinod sir in Patiala. Mostly I did self-study preparing for the examination, and finally, I got through. Sharing tips to the young aspirants, she said that consistency is the key.

UPSC Civil Services Results: Overview

This year 180 candidates have been selected for IAS, 37 for IFS, 200 for IPS. 242 candidates have been selected for Group A services and 90 have been selected for group b services. Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste, and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.