UPSC Launches New Mobile App For Exam And Recruitment Details; Here's How To Download

UPSC Mobile App: In a bid to help candidates get all recruitment-related information in one place, the Union Public Service Commission has launched a new mobile application today, September 29. UPSC has also released a notification about the same on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The app was created to provide mobile access to all examination and recruitment-related information. Interested people can download the application by visiting the Google Play Store on their Android mobile device.

"The App is used to view the various information related to the Union Public Service Commission's Website which has been mandated the responsibilities of making recruitment by conduct of competitive examinations as well as selection through interviews, advising on the suitability of officers for appointment on promotion and transfer-on-deputation, advising the Government on all matters relating to methods of recruitment to various services, framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules, disciplinary cases relating to various Civil Services, miscellaneous matters relating to grant of extra-ordinary pensions, reimbursement of legal expenses etc. advising the Government on any matter referred to the Commission by the President of India and on the request of the Governor of a State, to serve all or any of the needs of a State relating to recruitment, with the approval of the President," read the app description on Play Store.

UPSC Mobile Application: Here’s how to download the UPSC mobile app

Step 1: On your smartphone, open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Then, type and search for the official UPSC mobile app.

Step 3: Candidates must then click on the app created by the National Informatics Center.

Step 4: Now, click on the option that says "Install" and then click on "Open" button

Step 5: It will redirect to the UPSC page.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned in it

Image: Shutterstock/Representative