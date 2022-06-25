UPSC Mains: UP Social Welfare Department To Provide Free Coaching To Eligible Aspirants

With the UPSC prelims result being released recently, the social welfare department of Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will begin free preparation coaching for the civil services main examination. Under this free preparation, scheduled caste and general category candidates will be benefited. In order to study, they will be provided admission in coaching institutes in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Delhi. In order to apply for the Civil Service Examination, candidates will have to get themselves registered. The deadline to do so will end on 5 July 2022.

Who can avail of the free coaching benefit?

The first criterion is that the coaching is just for the residents of Uttar Pradesh. Facility will be available if the family's annual income is up to one lakh. The department is preparing to give eligible candidates Rs 45,000 to buy study material and Rs 10,000 for their stay.

The director of the UP Social Welfare Department, Rakesh Kumar said, “The candidates taking the benefit of this scheme must be residents of Uttar Pradesh and annual income of their family should not exceed ₹1 lakh. The department will give a one-time amount of ₹45,000 to them to study in private coaching centres and buying study material and another ₹10,000 for their stay. The beneficiaries will get the amount on providing receipts and money will be sent directly to their account."

Kumar further said the SC-ST and OBC students can apply for Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj Research and Training Center, Bhagya Bhawan Lucknow and Adarsh Pre-Examination Test Center, Aliganj Lucknow. The students of SC category can also apply at Government IAS-PCS Coaching Center in Hapur, Sant Ravidas IAS-PCS Pre-Examination Training Center in Varanasi, Dr BR Ambedkar Training Center in Agra, Dr. BR Ambedkar Training Center in Aligarh and Judicial Services Examination Centre in Prayagraj.

UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2022 Announced