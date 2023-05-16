UPSC New Chairman Manoj Soni Takes Oath Today; Check His Qualifications And Achievements

Educationist Dr Manoj Soni took the Oath of Office and Secrecy as Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission today, May 16. The Oath was administered by Smt. Smita Nagaraj, senior most Member of the Commission. Soni joined UPSC as a member on June 28, 2017, and was later appointed to perform the duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC under Article 316 (A) of the Constitution of India w.e.f. April 5, 2022. The Commission is headed by a chairman and it can have a maximum of 10 members.

Educational Qualifications and Achievements of UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni

Prior to joining UPSC, Dr Soni studied Political Science with a specialization in International Relations Studies and earned a doctorate in “ Post-Cold War International Systemic Transition and Indo-US Relations” from Sardar Patel University. He served a total of three terms as Vice-Chancellor of the M.S. University of Baroda (one term) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Gujarat for two terms.

He has been the youngest-ever Vice Chancellor in independent India.

Soni has in the past served on the Boards of Governors of several institutions of higher education and public administration.

Dr. Soni has earned a number of recognitions and awards and has significant publications to his credit. In 2013, he was conferred with the rare honor of "Honorary Mayor-President of the City of Baton Rouge" by the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, for his exemplary leadership in empowering disadvantaged sections of society with IT literacy.

In 2015, the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, London, UK, honored him with the World Education Congress Global Award for Distance Learning Leadership.