UPSC Results 2022: My Childhood Dream Is To Become A Public Servant, Says Civil Services Rank Holder From Kerala

Gahana Navya James, from Kerala, who secured sixth rank in the All India Civil Services Examination, on Tuesday said being a public servant was her childhood dream and ambition but never expected this higher rank.

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women -- have qualified the civil services examination 2022, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today said. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

Without hiding her happiness over the unexpected achievement, James, a PhD student, said she did not go for any coaching to clear the competitive exam.

Hailing from Pala in this southern district, James is daughter of retired college professor C K James Thomas. She is also the niece of IFS officer Sibi George, Indian Ambassador to Japan.

James said her uncle was a huge inspiration and her younger brother, a degree student, was her motivator.

The rank holder said she mainly relied on newspapers and internet to collect information and the Civil Services examination was cleared in her second attempt.

"I always believe in self study...So, I didn't go for any coaching. I read newspapers since childhood and try to evolve my own opinion on various issues and developments. I think, it has helped me a lot in the exams," she told reporters here.

Being a public servant or a civil servant was my childhood dream, she said.

After completing her graduation in history and post graduation in political science by securing first rank in both, she is currently pursuing her PhD from the Mahatma Gandhi University here.

"I always try to give my best in the examination and never think about results. This time also I did the same. I am so happy that I could make it," an elated James said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The civil services preliminary examination 2022 was conducted on June 5 last year. A total of 11,35,697 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,73,735 candidates actually appeared in it.

A total of 13,090 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in September, 2022.

