UPTET 2021 Result & Final Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here

UPTET 2021 final answer key & result is expected to be out this week by March 25, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

UPTET

Image: Pexels/Representative


UPTET 2021 answer key: Almost a month after schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test this week. As per reports, it will be released by March 25, 2022. To be noted that the provisional answer key was already released and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final key will be released. Along with final key, UPTET 2021 result is also expected to be out. 

Even by going through the final key, candidates can get an idea of the marks they will be scoring. List of important dates have been mentioned below. Here is how candidates can download the final answer key. 

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here 

  • UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022
  • UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022
  • UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022
  • The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022
  • Final answer key was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022
  • UPTET Result was also supposed to be out on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 result: Here is how to download final answer key

  • Step 1: To download UPTET 2021 final answer key, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’ 
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have  to enter the required credentials to view the answer key 
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it
  • Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference  

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Since the exact date of releasing result has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

