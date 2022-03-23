UPTET 2021 Result & Final Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here

UPTET 2021 answer key: Almost a month after schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test this week. As per reports, it will be released by March 25, 2022. To be noted that the provisional answer key was already released and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final key will be released. Along with final key, UPTET 2021 result is also expected to be out.

Even by going through the final key, candidates can get an idea of the marks they will be scoring. List of important dates have been mentioned below. Here is how candidates can download the final answer key.

UPTET 2021: Check important dates here

UPTET hall tickets were released on January 12, 2022

UPTET exam was conducted on January 23, 2022

UPTET provisional answer key was out on January 27, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ended on February 1, 2022

Final answer key was supposed to be out on February 23, 2022

UPTET Result was also supposed to be out on February 25, 2022

UPTET 2021 result: Here is how to download final answer key

Step 1: To download UPTET 2021 final answer key, registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of the board at updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘ Final answer key UPTET 2021’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials to view the answer key

Step 4: Post entering the details, the final key will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through it

Step 6: Candidates should also take its printout for future reference

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Since the exact date of releasing result has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.