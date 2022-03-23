UPTET 2021 Result & Final Answer Key Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details Here

Quick links:
UPTET 2021 answer key: Almost a month after schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board is likely to release the final answer key for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test this week. As per reports, it will be released by March 25, 2022. To be noted that the provisional answer key was already released and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final key will be released. Along with final key, UPTET 2021 result is also expected to be out.
Even by going through the final key, candidates can get an idea of the marks they will be scoring. List of important dates have been mentioned below. Here is how candidates can download the final answer key.
This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared in the UPTET examination. Candidates who pass the UPTET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in primary classes 1–5 and upper primary classes 6–8 in various government and government-aided schools throughout Uttar Pradesh. Since the exact date of releasing result has not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.