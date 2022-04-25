UPTET Result 2021 Withheld Fo 20,000 Candidates Who Have D.El.Ed Degree From NIOS

UPTET Result: The Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Uttar Pradesh, has held back the results of nearly 20,000 candidates who participated in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. All those candidates whose results have been withheld had completed their D.E.L.Ed course through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The Examination Regulatory Authority has sought the court's intervention on the issue, challenging the decision given by a single bench of Allahabad High Court. Instead of showing results, the website is showing a "Court Case" tag on each candidate's result. As many as 1.5 lakh candidates have completed their D.E.L.Ed course through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

On April 8, the ERA UP announced the result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021. Overall, 39% of candidates have qualified for the primary level TET, while 28% have cleared the upper primary level examination, announced the ERA Secretary, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi. Out of the 12,916,628 candidates who registered for the primary level TET conducted on January 21, a total of 12,916,628 candidates appeared in the examination and only 4,43,598 candidates qualified for the examination. He further announced that a total of 7,66,921 candidates appeared for the upper primary level TET and 2,16,194 candidates passed the exam. Earlier, on December 22, 2021, the central government ordered that the revised answer key be declared by the Exam Regulatory Authority on February 23, 2022, and the result was to be announced on February 25, 2022. However, the result was not announced due to the UP assembly elections in 2022.

