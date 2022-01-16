Uttar Pradesh Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 23 Amid COVID Surge

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to close all educational institutions like schools, and colleges till January 23, 2022. It has been decided considering the surge in Covid-19 cases and Omicron scare. Earlier the state government on January 5 announced to close schools and colleges till January 16, 2022.

Online classes to continue

It is to be noted that the offline classes have been closed. However, schools and institutions can continue with online classes. For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government has directed that classes will be held in online mode. The government has also directed schools to organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Therefore, students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

Telangana schools and colleges to remain closed till January 30 amid COVID scare

The Telangana government has decided to close the Schools and Colleges again, This has been decided as the government has extended the COVID-19 curbs due to rising COVID cases. As per the announcement, all educational institutions will be closed till January 30, 2022. With this, the Sankranthi holidays stand extended. The government has taken this decision for the safety of students.

Earlier the government ordered the closure till January 16, 2022. Seeking no improvement in the COVID situation, the date has been extended. The announcement about the extension of holidays has been made by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The same has been implemented after orders were issued by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Online classes to continue

Telangana Schools and Colleges will continue the classes in online and virtual format. As far as the SOPs go, it is likely that the earlier guidelines would continue to be in place, without any changes. However, an official confirmation and detailed orders are still awaited.

Kerala Schools for class 1-9 suspended till Jan 21 amid COVID spike

Acknowledging the rise in Omicron cases, the Kerala Government in a meeting decided to close the schools. As per the orders, physical classes of school students up to Class 9 will be suspended till January 21, 2022. This was decided in a meeting which was chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Minister has said that another review meeting is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2022.

