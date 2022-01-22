Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30 Amid COVID Scare

For the third time in a row, Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges have been closed again due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, schools and colleges were closed till January 23, which has now been extended to January 30, 2022. Along with schools, all these educational institutions will also remain closed. The announcement has been made by Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. The closure has been extended considering no major improvement in the situation.

UP colleges & schools to remain closed

ANI tweeted, "All educational institutions will remain closed till January 30 for the prevention of corona. But online classes will continue as usual: Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh."

UP schools: Online classes to continue

Schools and colleges will continue teaching students via online classes. There will be no change in the mode of teaching. Students and teachers are advised to stay indoors and not go to their educational institutions under any circumstances. Students are also waiting for official clarification as to if exams will be held in online mode or offline. Till now, Uttar Pradesh Board has not made any official announcement on the same. The government has also directed schools to organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students of age group 15-18. Therefore, students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Telangana schools and colleges to remain closed till January 30 amid COVID scare

The Telangana government has decided to close schools and colleges in the state again. This has been decided as the government has extended the COVID-19 curbs due to rising COVID cases. As per the announcement, all educational institutions will be closed till January 30, 2022. With this, the Sankranthi holidays stand extended. The government has taken this decision for the safety of students, teachers as well as staff members.

Image: PTI