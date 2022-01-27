Uttar Pradesh Schools To Be Closed Till Feb 15 Due To COVID, Online Classes To Continue

UP schools reopening: For the fourth time in a row, Uttar Pradesh schools have been closed again due to COVID-19. Earlier the schools were closed till January 30 which has now been extended to February 15, 2022. This decision to close schools has been taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state. Considering the upcoming board examination, schools have been told not to hold online classes.

Earlier the schools were to be reopened on Monday, January 31, 2022

Now schools have again been closed till February 15, 2022

As per revised orders, schools will reopen on Tuesday, February 16, 2022

UP schools: Online classes to continue

Schools will continue teaching students via online classes. There will be no change in the mode of teaching. Students and teachers are advised to stay indoors and not go to their educational institutions under any circumstances. Students are also waiting for official clarification as to if exams will be held in online mode or offline. Till now, Uttar Pradesh Board has not made any official announcement on the same. The government has also directed schools to organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students of age group 15-18. Therefore, students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh

From past few days, COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh have shown a declining trend. UP reported 10,937 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases to over 80, 300. Lucknow has reported 2096 new cases on January 26, 2022.

Haryana schools will be reopened for classes 10, 11, and 12 from February 1, 2022. This decision will be applicable to both government as well as private schools. It was announced by Education Minister Kanwar Pal. State Education Minister took to Twitter to announce the same. He tweeted, "Haryana government has decided to open schools for classes 10th, 11th and 12th from February 1, 2022."

हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा 10 वीं, 11वीं और 12 वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए 1 फ़रवरी 2022 से स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है ।। — Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) January 25, 2022

COVID guidelines to be followed

It has been strictly said that all the COVID protocols will be followed by students, teachers as well as staff members. They will have to maintain social distance at all times. Wearing mask is compulsory and sanitizers should also be used whenever required.