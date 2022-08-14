Uttarakhand: Panchayat Member And 17 Others Detained In UKSSSC Paper Leak Case

In a breaking development, the Special Task Force (STF) has detained a suspected member of the District Panchayat in relation to the Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case in Uttarakhand.

Strict action is being taken against all the people who are involved in the leaking of state's Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper recently.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated that the suspect who has been detained has been indentified as Hakam Singh.

While briefing the media about the recent happennings, SSP Singh said, "Suspected District Panchayat member Hakam Singh has been detained by STF in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission exam paper leak case. He has been detained by the STF from Arakot on the Himachal border for questioning."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered strict action after it was revealed that there had been anomalies in the recruitment of candidates for various examinations by the Subordinate Commission. As a result, the Special Task Force has so far detained 18 suspects.

"An 18th accused arrested. We're following all leads, finding witnesses as to how paper was circulated. More arrests possible in near future. We also appeal to students who used leaked papers to sit for the test to come forward."

Uttarakhand Secretariat member under the scanner

The USSSC paper leak case led to the arrest of Gaurav Chauhan, an additional private secretary who worked in the state secretariat's Public Works and Forest Department, earlier this month, according to Senior Superintendent of Police of STF, Uttarakhand, Ajay Singh.

On August 10, Chauhan was called in for questioning over the situation, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

"The investigation in the UKSSSC paper leak case has now reached the Uttarakhand Secretariat after Printing Press Lucknow and Recruitment Commission," the SSP said.

"On the basis of thorough interrogation of the accused and other students arrested earlier and in strong evidence, information was given from Manoj Joshi (court employee) and accused Tushar Chauhan regarding the exam question paper leak," he added.

Singh further informed that the deal was struck by the accused with two candidates for Rs 15 lakh each, out of which Rs 24 lakh were obtained by the accused through the candidate after the results of the examination and the balance was paid to others before the exam.

UKSSSC paper leak

A written exam was conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 of last year (2021). This was the commission's largest examination for 854 positions, where 13 categories of postings from several departments were to be filled.

In the matter of alleged exam manipulation at the graduation level, the Dehradun Police has filed a case against unnamed individuals. The Police Headquarters (PHQ) registered the case and then turned the investigation over to the STF.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI