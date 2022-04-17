Vacancies In Central Universities To Be Filled In 6-8 Months: Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday announced that recruitment for teaching positions in central universities across India will be filled within the next 6 to 8 months. He further said a special recruitment process is under way to fill these seats. "A special recruitment procedure is underway, and filling all vacant positions in all central universities will be completed in 6–8 months," Pradhan said.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Pradhan stated that 6558 teaching and 15,227 non-teaching posts are still vacant in the central universities across India, and advertisements for these posts have already been issued for the recruitment of more than 4000 teaching posts, he said. Meanwhile, several parliament members expressed concern over vacant seats in central universities, including one in Odisha. Previously, on April 6, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sujeet Kumar expressed concern about large-scale vacancies of faculty members at the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput. Kumar informed the upper house that out of 157 teaching posts, 137 are still lying vacant at this university.

Kumar further said that this is not any ordinary primary institute or college. It is the Central University of Odisha where there is no full-time vice-chancellor, and there are 14 regular departments and only 17 regular teachers. Meanwhile, other MPs from the opposition also raised their voices over vacant seats in central universities.

Image: PTI/ Representative