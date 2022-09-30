Varanasi Lecturer Sacked For 'women Shouldn't Fast But Read Constitution' Post On Navratri

A guest lecturer at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been dismissed after his controversial Facebook post on Navratri, the annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Goddess Durga. He has also been prohibited from entering the University campus.

In a post, Mithilesh Gautam said, "Instead of fasting for nine days in Navratri, women should read on Indian constitution and Hindu Code Bill. Their life will be free from slavery and fear, Jai Bhim."

Varanasi University issues statement

The Mahatama Gandhi Kashi Vidhyapith in a notice said that the guest lecturer has been dismissed to prevent any untoward incident in the university following his comments on Navratri. The notice, which was issued on September 29, was signed by the university registrar Sunita Pandey.

"Students of the university have submitted a complaint against Mithilesh Kumar Gautam, guest lecturer, political science department, on September 29 for posting against Hindu religion. In view of anger among students and other things as a result of the act done by Dr Gautam, I have been instructed to dismiss Dr Gautam with immediate effect. He has also been prohibited from entering the university due to security reasons," the notice said.

The festival of Navratri is observed with immense splendour and fervour across the country as people worship Goddess Durga for nine days. Devotees pray for prosperity, happiness, harmony, and joy for their families and loved ones, expecting that Maa Durga showers them with blessings. The nine days of the festival depict Goddess Durga's spectacular skills in defeating the deadliest demons of that time.