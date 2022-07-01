Varsha Gaikwad Announces Happiness Curriculum In Maha Schools, Concession In TET Marks

Maharashtra TET 2022: Before stepping down as Maharashtra School education minister, Varsha Gaikwad has announced two decisions related to Maha TET. The decisions have been announced via a circular that was issued on Thursday, June 29, 2022. Varsha Gaikwad announced to introduce “Happiness Curriculum” in all government and aided Marathi medium schools. It is for class 1 to 8 students.

The second decision was to introduce 15% concession in the qualifying marks for defence personnel and families of martyred soldiers in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test, TET.

Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, "Signed off as School Education Minister, Maharashtra yesterday with these two decisions close to my heart. 1) Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. 2) A 15 % concession in the qualifying marks for defence personnel & families of martyred soldiers in the Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra. Protecting the country is the greatest service to the nation. It is our duty to stand by them and their families." Varsha Gaikwad also tweeted, "It was an honour to serve Maharashtra as the School Education minister these past 2.5 years. I am glad we could take steps to better a child's school going experience in the state. It was an honour to serve Maharashtra as the School Education minister these past 2.5 years. I am glad we could take steps to better a child's school going experience in the state.

Maharashtra schools to have zero tolerance for dropouts

In a series of tweets, Gaikwad spoke about the zero-tolerance policy that the state is going to adopt against school dropouts. "To uphold every child's right to education, we should strive for zero tolerance against school dropouts. As a step in this direction, we've asked local authorities to conduct detailed surveys to identify students who have dropped out & bring them back to school. # MissionZeroDropOut, "she tweeted.