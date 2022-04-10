Venkaiah Naidu Urges Educational Institutions And Parents To Give Equal Importance To Arts

In a bid to preserve and promote India's rich cultural heritage, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged parents and schools to encourage children to learn art in any form that they choose. The Vice President of India stressed the need to go back to our roots and called for a cultural renaissance in India. The Vice President was invited as a chief guest to address the investiture of the Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi Fellowships, along with the Akademi Awards for 2018 and the 62nd National Exhibition of Art Awards. During the event, VP Naidu presented honours to various artists for their contributions to the fields of performing arts and fine arts.

VP Naidu urges educational institutions to give equal importance to art subjects

While addressing the event, the Vice President said, "India's rich traditional folk art forms, such as puppetry, are dying because of the craze for western culture." He said that Indian art and culture need to be "revived with the active involvement of not just the government but society at large." He observed that exposure to creativity and art at an early age will help children become more aware of their surroundings and help them lead a more meaningful life.



Recalling the people who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, VP Venkaiah Naidu said that many unsung heroes are still unknown to the general public since they were not given importance in our history books. Referring to the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations, Naidu spoke about people who sacrificed their lives and recalled the role of the visual and performing arts in arousing patriotic feelings during the independence movement.



VP Naidu also emphasised how the patriotic songs and poems of Rabindranath Tagore, Subramania Bharati, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Bankim Chandra Chatterjee inspired the masses to stand up against British oppression. "The contribution of our freedom fighters through powerful artistic expression is integral to our freedom struggle and must not be forgotten," he said. The Vice President while concluding his speech mentioned that India’s rich tradition of folklore needs immediate attention and calls for urgent action. He said that Indian traditions have been on a decline and the “onus is upon us to make every effort to preserve our great folk traditions.”

Image: Twitter/@VPSecretariat