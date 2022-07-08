VIT Bhopal Imposes Fine On Students For Reciting Hanuman Chalisa; MP Govt Annuls It

About seven students of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Bhopal have been reportedly fined Rs 5,,000 each for chanting Hanuman Chalisa in their hostel rooms. However, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has annulled the college's decision.

Reacting to the incident, Mishra said that a fine will not be imposed on students and that the college had been informed about it.

"If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, there where?... We can make students understand," he said.

Moreover, Mishra added, "The issue is not what's being presented. Other students had complained due to the noise after Hanuman Chalisa was chanted (by 7 students). I have ordered the Collector to probe it."

'Students had asked permission for reciting Hanuman Chalisa, but I declined': Chief warden

The incident reportedly took place before July 4, Monday, according to the email of VIT Bhopal chief warden Dr Navneet Kumar Verma. He said that students had approached him for permission for chanting Hanuman Chalisa but he had declined.

"We are working for your welfare and future growth and continuously trying to solve your issues. But Today I got a few videos as well as pictures of a boys hostel block-1 religious gathering which can not be tolerated in any condition. Because due to this the others get disturbed," Verma told students.

'Give an explanation of your act'

"Although few students had contacted me in this regard, I refused the same. And requested that at the time of festival you people can contact the hostel authorities for their permission. But what you did today was a case of indiscipline. All who are involved in this gathering need to report to my office on Monday and give an explanation of your act in front of the hostel discipline committee. As a human being, I love and respect all religions too," he added.

In May, some students of Government Gandhi Memorial College in Jammu recited Hanuman Chalisa in protest against the use of loudspeakers by a mosque, PTI had reported. However, police stopped the students from reciting Hanuman Chalisa and detained students. They were later let off.