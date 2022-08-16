WB SET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
WB State Eligibility Test 2022: The application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2023 has been started by the West Bengal College Service Commission and the last date to submit the application form is September 15. Candidates can apply online for the state-level assistant professor eligibility test by visiting the official website - wbcsc.org.in. The last date to apply for WBSET 2022 is September 15, 2022 (12 a.m.). As per the official notice, the WB SET 2022 Exam is slated to be held on January 8, 2023 (Sunday).