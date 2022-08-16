WB SET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply

WB State Eligibility Test 2022: The application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2023 has been started by the West Bengal College Service Commission and the last date to submit the application form is September 15. Candidates can apply online for the state-level assistant professor eligibility test by visiting the official website - wbcsc.org.in. The last date to apply for WBSET 2022 is September 15, 2022 (12 a.m.). As per the official notice, the WB SET 2022 Exam is slated to be held on January 8, 2023 (Sunday).

Important Dates

WB SET 2022 Notification - August 16, 2022

WB SET 2022 Application started on - August 16, 2022 (12 pm)

Last date to apply for WB SET 2022 - September 15, 2022 (12 am)

WB SET Admit Card 2021 - To be announced

WB SET exam date - January 8, 2023 (Sunday)

WB SET Result & Cut-Off - To be announced soon

WB State Eligibility Test: Application Fees

Candidates applying for WB SET 2022 will be required to pay Rs 1200 as an examination fee.

In the case of Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)/EWS category candidates, the fee is Rs 600, and for SC/ST/PWD/Transgender category candidates, the fee is Rs 300.

WB SET 2022: Here's how to apply for WB State Eligibility Test

Step 1: To apply for WB SET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - wbcsc.org.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to apply Online Registration for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST (ADVT. NO. 24/SET)"

Step 3: A new window containing WB SET 2022 information would appear.

Step 4: Next, click on the "apply now" option.

Step 5: Automatically, a new login/registration page will open on the screen.

Step 6: Create your login credentials and register.

Step 7: Log in to your account and access the WB SET application form 2022.

Step 8: Fill in the form, and upload all the requested details and documents.

Step 9: Submit the form and pay the processing fee.

Step 10: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for WB SET 2022 - Click here

