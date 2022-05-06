Last Updated:

WBJEE 2022: Provisional Answer Key Released For April 30 Exam, Follow These Steps To Check

WBJEE 2022 provisional answer key has been released on official website on May 6, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
WBJEE

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


WBJEE 2022: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE provisional answer key on Friday, May 6, 2022. Since the answer key is provisional, candidates have the option of raising objections. Registered candidates who took the examination can check the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. 

The answer key has been released for the written examination which was conducted on April 30, 2022. The objection raising window has been opened and the deadline to challenge the answer key is May 8, 2022. The direct link to check the answer key has been attached. 

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download the provisional key 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of WBJEE on wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE Answer Key 2022 link 
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter credentials to log in
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the answer keys will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check the answer key and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future reference 

Candidates should know that for raising objections, they will have to pay Rs. 500 per question. The Board will review the challenges and based on objections raised final answer key will be prepared. The result will then be prepared based on the final key.

It is noted that the West Bengal Board had to postpone the WBJEE. Earlier, it was scheduled to be conducted on April 23, 2022, but due to clashes with several other boards as well as college entrance exams, it was postponed to April 30, 2022. Following the trends, admit card was issued a week before the exam which is on April 23, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

