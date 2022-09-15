WBJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

The seat allotment result for the second round of WBJEE counselling 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board today, September 15, 2022. The candidates, who have applied for admission to engineering and allied courses through WBJEE counselling, can check their allotment status by visiting the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the WBJEE Round 2 seat allotment results, candidates are required to log in using their roll number and password.

This result has been declared for those only candidates who did not get seats in the first round of counselling. Now, shortlisted candidates will be required to complete the WBJEE Counseling Round 2 process and make the payment of the seat acceptance fee, and report to the institute allotted for document verification and admissions. Candidates can pay the acceptance fee and report to the allotted institute for admission or withdraw the allotted seat between September 15 and 19, 2022. According to the schedule, opting for Mop Up Round will be done between September 21 to September 23, 2022.

WBJEE Counselling 2022: Here's how to check the WBJEE 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results

Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Then select the exam name, WBJEE.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to click on WBJEE 2022 round 2 seat allotment result link.

Step 4: Enter your login details and

Step 5: Candidates are then required to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Here's direct link to check WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative