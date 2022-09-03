Weight Of Bags To Be Reduced, 1 No-bag Day Every Week: MP's New Guidelines For School Kids

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Madhya Pradesh government has adopted a new policy for students across all private and state-run schools in the state. As per the fresh guidelines, instructions have been given to reduce the weight of school bags accordingly for every class and further also add a 'no-bag' day once a week.

Notably, the guidelines are in line with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Ministry of School Education which aims to lessen the burden on students. As a part of this, certain weights have been prescribed by the education department which states that the weight of school bags for students up to class 5 will not be more than 2.5 kgs.

While the district education department has been asked to monitor the weight of school bags after every three months, the notice further also adds that students should not have more books than instructed by the state and the National Council for Educational and Research Training (NCERT).

Instructions given for reducing the weight of school bags

As per the guidelines issued for regulating the weight of the school bags for students from class 1 to class 12, the notice says that the weight for students of classes 1 and 2 should be between 1.6 and 2.2 kg, 1.7 to 2.5 kg for classes 3 to 5, 2 to 3 kg for classes 6 and 7, 2.5 to 4 kg for class 8, and 2.5 to 4.5 kg for classes 9 and 10. Furthermore, for classes 11 and 12, the weight of the bag will be decided by the school management committee on the basis of different streams

In addition to this, while schools have been asked to keep practice books, workbooks, and other important items for the students till class 8 in the classrooms, it further highlights that for teaching subjects like Computer, Moral Education, General Science, Health, Physical Education, Sports, and Arts, books should not be carried.

"Schools will have to display bag weight charts on the notice board and in the classrooms and the school diary should also be included in the bag weight. The school management committee has to prepare timetables for students so that they are not required to bring all the books every day and their school bag weight does not cross the given limit", the notice states.

In the meantime, guidelines have been also issued for reducing the pressure of homework from students. While no homework should be given to students up to class 2, in the following classes from 3 to 5, a maximum of two hours of homework per week should be given.

Similarly, for students between classes 6 and 12, students will receive a maximum of two hours of homework every day.

Image: PTI