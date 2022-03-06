West Bengal Board To Suspend Internet Services To Prevent Cheating In Class 10 Board Exams

West Bengal Board Class 10 Exams: The offline examination for Class 10 West Bengal Board Secondary will take place from Monday. The Board has announced stringent measures for the examination authorities to follow to prevent question paper leaks. According to the official notice, this year's Madhyamik exams, or Class 10 exams, will commence on March 7 and conclude on March 16.

"This year, 11,26,863 students will appear in the board exam. This is the all-time highest number of students who will sit for the board exam, with 50 thousand more students if compared with the previous year. Students have to maintain COVID protocols during the exams. Wearing a mask inside the exam hall is mandatory." Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of the West Bengal Secondary Board Exam said, while addressing a press conference.

WBBSE 2022 Madhyamik exam guidelines

As per the guidelines issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, students will not be allowed to visit the loo in the first hour and fifteen minutes of the exam.

To avoid repeated instances of question-paper leaks, the board has arranged for surveillance through closed-circuit cameras in exam centres.

According to reports, the state department has directed the police to explore the possibility of shutting down internet service at the examination centres.

The West Bengal government is likely to restrict the usage of the internet in a few selected zones in some districts to prevent leakage of papers in board exams.

If reports are to be believed, these districts could be Malda, Murshidabad, and Dinajpur.

The prevention of the internet will be carried out zone-wise, and those areas where exams are going on will be the priority.

