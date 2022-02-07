West Bengal Govt Starts Open-air Classroom 'Paray Shikshalaya' In View Of COVID Pandemic

In view of the COVID pandemic, the West Bengal government has started an open-air classroom program, Paray Shikshalaya (Neighborhood School), for students studying in primary and pre-primary classes. "The Bengal government has decided to get children accustomed to the physical classes. For this, the government has selected clubs and parks to hold classes for standards 1 to 7. Under this, the students would be studying in an open area. The health risks will not be a problem as long as the COVID protocols are maintained, "said Bengal Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, reported ANI.

Bengal govt start open air classroom 'Paray Shikshalaya'

"Students were forced to stay back home due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Online classes were encouraged, but students were found to be absent from their classes and not taking their studies seriously.So the Bengal government has taken this step, "added the Minister.

"Chances of distraction are greater, but this initiative will help students again to get them back to mainstream education, " added Hakim. Meanwhile, a student expressed his concern over the ongoing situation, he said "Due to COVID, we were not able to go out of our house, and we were missing friends." We are happy to be back in the educational environment. All the schools, colleges, and other educational institutions reopened in Bengal on February 3, after the state recorded a steep downfall in cases of coronavirus. Apart from the reopening of schools and colleges the Bengal government also issued a number of guidelines for schools and colleges to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also lifted certain restrictions which were imposed due to the danger of the third wave.

Image: ANI