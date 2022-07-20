West Bengal: Jadavpur University Professor Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Dr Samantak Das, pro-vice chancellor of Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata, was found dead mysteriously at his residence on Wednesday. He was taken to the M. R. Bangur Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to sources, primary observation suggests that he died by suicide but the reason is still unknown. A postmortem is likely to be conducted to know the actual cause of death.

Das was a Professor in the Department of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University. He had completed his B.A., M.A. and PhD from the same university. Previously, he also had a stint at Visva-Bharati University till 2005.

After that, he joined Jadavpur University as a reader in Comparative Literature and was later promoted as Head of the Department of Comparative Literature.

Jadavpur University is a public technical university. It was established in 1905 as Bengal Technical Institute and was converted into Jadavpur University in 1955. It was recently ranked first by the prestigious Nature Index among all the state universities of the country.