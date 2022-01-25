West Bengal Plans To Include Netaji’s Freedom Efforts In School Curriculum

The government of West Bengal has announced that it will be recommending Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's initiative towards achieving an Independent India to the syllabus committee to include in the school curriculum. It has been started by State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday, January 24, 2022. As per the record available, Netaji went to Singapore in 1943 where he realized that the dream to make India free from foreign rule and independent. In Singapore, Netaji started his work towards strengthening the Indian National Army to achieve that dream.

The recommendation was made after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh’s statement about understanding the chronology related to Netaji’s 1943 Singapore visit. “Yes, the government will recommend to the syllabus committee for incorporating the events revolving around Netaji in 1943,” Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters

West Bengal school curriculum

As per the Minister, the first step which will be implemented is to acknowledge Netaji Bose's mission in Singapore as a part of his Indian freedom movement. The West Bengal state government has informed that the 'Paray Sikshalay' - the learning centre project will roll out in every block from February 7, 2022. It will benefit 60 lakh students at pre-primary as well as primary levels.

"In the COVID situation we realise a large number of students of many schools, especially in rural areas, are being deprived of class room teaching which is impeding their growth. Our initiative will enable students to attend classes in the open space in their own locality. It has been hailed by UNESCO".

West Bengals schools closed due to COVID

West Bengal schools are closed as of now. The government has been reviewing the situation regarding the reopening of schools. “We are concerned about the education of children, but at the same time the government is alive to the COVID-19 situation and cannot take any risk,” the Education Minister said.