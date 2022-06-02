West Bengal Result 2022: WBBSE Madhyamik Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Here's How To Check

West Bengal Madhyamik 2022: The Madhyamik or Class 10 final results 2022 is expected to be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) tomorrow, June 3, 2022. Once declared, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website at www.wbbse.wb.gov.in in the morning around 9 a.m. This year, WBBSE conducted Madhyamik exams from March 7 to 16, after a year’s gap. Last year, the exam was cancelled owing to the COVID pandemic. Like previous years, this time also WB Board Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced at the press conference. According to the media reports, the press conference will be held by the board officials at 9 am tomorrow.

WBBSE Class 10 results 2022: List of websites

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the WB Madhyamik Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official website WBBSE-wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, "WB Madhyamik Result 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter your roll number and DOB to log in.

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on the "submit" button.

Here's how to check WBBSE Result 2022

Candidates can also check the result through SMS.

All the candidates who have appeared will have to send an SMS as WB10space

The result will be sent to the candidate on their registered mobile number.

Last year, a total of 10,79,748 students registered for the Madhyamik or Class 10 exams, and all the students were declared pass. As many as 79 candidates have scored 697 marks. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)