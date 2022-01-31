West Bengal Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 3, Announces CM Mamata Banerjee

In view of the declining cases of coronavirus, the West Bengal government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, and other educational institutions that were closed for a very long time due to the COVID pandemic. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday in a press conference that schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will reopen on February 3, 2022. CM Banarjee said the state government "will decide on reopening primary schools sometime later."

While addressing the media, she highlighted that the COVID situation in West Bengal has improved a lot and daily cases of COVID have also come down, because of which the state is being given certain relaxations. Notably, schools and colleges in Bengal have largely remained close since March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colleges had briefly opened in November last year but were forced to shut down again following the increase of COVID cases across the state.

West Bengal schools and colleges to reopen from February 3

According to announcements made by CM Mamata Banerjee, all the colleges and universities in the state have also been allowed to conduct physical classes starting February 3. Furthermore, the workforce in private offices has been increased from 50% to 75%. Meanwhile, restaurants, bars, hotels, and cinema halls are allowed to function at 75 per cent of their capacity. Sports arenas, which had previously been allowed to operate at 50% capacity, have now been allowed to operate at 75% of their seating capacity. Moreover, flights from Bombay and Delhi are also allowed to operate on a daily basis from today, mentioned West Bengal's, Chief Minister.

COVID situation in West Bengal

Like in other states, COVID cases in West Bengal are also on the decline. In the last 24 hours, West Bengal recorded 3,427 new COVID cases, followed by 33 deaths. Currently, West Bengal has as many as 31,562 active cases of infection and the recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 97.38 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.03 percent. According to official data, a total of 6.89 crore people in the state of West Bengal have received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine, including 5.02 crore beneficiaries who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.