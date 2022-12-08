'What Is Agnipath Scheme' Tops Google's List Of Most Searched Topics Of The Year

Search engine giant Google has revealed that "What is the Agnipath Scheme?" is the most searched topic of the year under the specific category. The central government's four-year recruitment scheme that had led to a nationwide protest has taken the top spot on the most searched terms in the "what is" section in India.

Every year, Google reveals the most searched words that come under nine different categories, such as "what is," "how to," "movies, near me," "sports events," "people, news events," and "recipes." This data is released specifically to show what topics internet users are interested in.

About Agnithpath Scheme

The Agninpath scheme, or Agnipath Yojana, is a central government scheme under which young personnel who are called "Agniveers" are recruited to the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy for a period of four years, with a provision for permanent employment for only 25% of the total. The scheme was launched to encourage the youth of India to take part in the armed forces.

Agnithpath Scheme Protest

After the central government introduced the Agnipath Scheme, thousands of young people across the country protested, demanding the "contractualisation" of jobs be reversed. The protest against the scheme was held in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, among others. However, the central government did not change any clause of the scheme and it was launched on June 14, 2022.

Who are eligible to apply under the Agnithpath Scheme?

Under this scheme, youths aged between 17.5 and 21 years are eligible to apply for recruitment into the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy. The selected personnel would get the title of "Aginveer" and would work in the defence service for only a period of 4 years. During this tenure, the Agniveers would be enlisted in the armed forces and undergo training. It is only after qualifying in the training, they would become eligible for service in their respective forces as well as various government jobs.

Google Year in Search 2022: Other searches that made it to the top list

Apart from Angnipath Scheme, the users in India also searched for results on the "Indian Premier League". How to download the COVID vaccination certificates remained the most searched topic under the "how to" category. While events like the death of Lata Mangeskar, Sidhu Moose Wala, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Uttar Pradesh 2022 election results, and COVID-19 cases in India are a few of the most searched news topics of the year in India.

