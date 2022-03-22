What Is Common University Entrance Test For Central Universities? Know All About CUET

CUET: As the admission process for many universities will begin, University Grants Commission has made an announcement related to admission in all central universities. The central universities have strictly been told to admit students for undergraduate courses via Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. This change will be applicable from the academic year 2022-23.

It clearly means that Class 12 or inter result will not be the eligibility criteria for taking admission in undergraduate courses. Now for taking admission, students will have to undergo an entrance test named CUET. This announcement has been made by the UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday, March 21, 2022.

“From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes,” UGC chairman said.

CUET: Here's all you need to know

To be noted that CUET is Common University Entrance Test that is considered as an entrance test for central universities.

On the basis of performance in CUET, students will get admission in central universities across India

The UGC said the application process for undergraduate CUET will commence from the first week of April 2022

The entrance test for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be conducted in the first week of July 2022

Will Class 12 marks hold any weight for undergraduate admissions? Here's all you should know

As per UGC, students will be admitted to central universities for undergraduate courses from upcoming academic year (2022-2023) via CUET. This means that the class 12 result will not be the primary criteria for admissions in central universities for undergraduate courses.

CUET: What will be the syllabus?

UGC chairman said that the syllabus of Common University Entrance Test for central universities for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12. CUET will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can visit the official website.