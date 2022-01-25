Last Updated:

What Is The Difficulty In Making Hindi A Third Language In Educational Institutions, Asks Madras HC

Wondering as to what is the difficulty in making Hindi the third language in educational institutions, the first bench of the Madras High Court said on Tuesday that if one doesn't learn Hindi, it would be very difficult to secure a job in North India.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Madras High Court

Image: ANI/Representative


Wondering as to what is the difficulty in making Hindi the third language in educational institutions, the first bench of the Madras High Court said on Tuesday that if one doesn't learn Hindi, it would be very difficult to secure a job in North India.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said this when a PIL petition seeking to implement in toto the New Education Policy 2020 of the central government came up before it today.

The petition from Arjunan Elayaraja, secretary of Aalamaram, an NGO in Cuddalore district, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to implement the NEP in Tamil Nadu with requisite modifications accommodating the suggestions of the Supreme Court in various cases on the issue.

Citing certain instances where qualified persons from Tamil Nadu had lost the opportunity for being hired in jobs in north India for lack of Hindi knowledge, the Acting Chief Justice said "for taking job in the state of Tamil Nadu, there is no difficulty because the candidates are well conversant with the local language (Tamil), but outside the State, they would face difficulty." The Acting Chief Justice recalled that one of his brother judges could not get a job in the Airports Authority of India because he did not know Hindi, though selected. This is the biggest drawback for the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

READ | Madras HC to have only virtual hearings from Monday till further orders

When Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram replied that everyone in the State is free to learn Hindi through institutions like Hindi Prachar Sabha, the ACJ retorted that 'learning' is different from 'teaching'.

When Shanmugasundaram mentioned the State was following the two language system (Tamil and English) as a policy, the ACJ wondered what would be the harm if Hindi is introduced in the three-language policy. The AG replied it would ‘overburden’ the students. However, the ACJ added that the only thing is to give the option of selecting the languages.

READ | 'Right to relax can't be curbed': Madras HC dismisses order to place CCTV in spas

"Tamil and English are already there. I think adding third language (Hindi) would not be harmful," the ACJ said, admitted the PIL and ordered issuance of notice to the authorities concerned, returnable in eight weeks. 

READ | Blow to AIADMK as Madras HC upholds verdict quashing acquisition of Jayalalithaa's home

Image: ANI/Representative

READ | Thanjavur suicide case: Madras HC tells police to probe video; asks parents to accept body
READ | Vijay Rolls Royce tax case: Madras HC expunges remarks made against Tamil star

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Tags: Madras High Court, Hindi, Chennai
First Published:
COMMENT