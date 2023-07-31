What Is ULLAS App How It Can Educate Drop-out Students Under New India Literacy Programme?

On the sidelines of the Akhil Bhartiya Siksha Samgam (ABSS), the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the logo, slogan-Jan Jan Sakshar and a mobile application of ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on July 30.

What is ULLAS app?

The ULLAS app stands for the 'Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society' initiative which aims to bring back over 12 lakh drop-out students and those who could not go to school. This initiative is poised to revolutionise education and literacy across the nation, by fostering a learning ecosystem that reaches every individual, bridging the gaps in basic literacy and critical life skills. It imparts basic education, digital and financial literacy and critical life skills to citizens aged 15 and above who lost the opportunity to go to school. It is being implemented through volunteerism.

ULLAS: An app for adult education

The Government of India has approved a new centrally-sponsored scheme, the 'New India Literacy Programme' for the period during FYs 2022-2027 to cover all the aspects of 'Education For All' (erstwhile termed as Adult Education) to align with National Education Policy 2020 and also with that of Budget Announcements FY 2021-22 which mandated to enable increased access of resources, online modules covering the entire gamut of adult education will be introduced.

Speaking on the occasion, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the ULLAS mobile application marks a significant milestone in harnessing the potential of technology to facilitate widespread access to basic literacy. This user-friendly and interactive app available both on Android and ios and will serve as a digital gateway for learners to engage in diverse learning resources through the DIKSHA portal of NCERT.

"The ULLAS app can be used for registration of learners and volunteers either through self-registration or by surveyors, he added. The Minister highlighted that ULLAS will focus on promoting functional literacy, vocational skills, and many important life skills like financial literacy, legal literacy, digital literacy, and empowerment of citizens to involve in nation-building of the country. It also fosters a culture of continuous learning and knowledge-sharing in communities across India," he added.

The new logo and slogan, "ULLAS: Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram," reflect the enthusiasm and vigour of the campaign. It symbolises the light of knowledge spreading across every corner of the country, empowering citizens with the power of education, and igniting the flame of curiosity and learning in every individual making Jan Jan Sakshar.

The scheme will motivate volunteers to take part in the scheme as DUTY or Kartavya Bodh towards the nation building and will incentivize the student volunteers through credits in school/ university and appreciation through other means like certificates, appreciation letters, felicitation, etc.