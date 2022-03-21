Who Is Gurmeet Singh Hayer? All About Punjab's New Education Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appointed 10 new ministers to his Cabinet, and on Monday he distributed the portfolios to his newly appointed ministers, keeping the Home Ministry with himself.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer managed to secure a seat for himself in the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Cabinet. Hayer has been appointed as the Education Minister of Punjab. Notably, Hayer had defeated Siromani Akali Dal's nominee, Kulwant Singh Ketu, by a margin of 37,622 votes from the Barnala seat.

Who is Gurmeet Singh Hayer? Here's all you need to know about Punjab's New Education Minister

At least 10 ministers took the oath on Saturday in the Cabinet formation led by Bhagwant Mann at a swearing-in ceremony held in Punjab. Eight of the ministers are first-time legislators, except for former Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

The 32-year-old newly appointed state education minister holds a B Tech degree from Swami Vivekanand Institute of Engineering & Technology, Punjab Technical University, from where he graduated in 2012. He completed his schooling at BGS public school in Barnala and is a mechanical engineer by qualification.

Hayer won the Punjab Vidhan Sabha election for the first time in 2017 from the Barnala Constituency. Earlier, he had also served as the president of the Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing in Punjab. Meanwhile, the newly appointed ministers in the Punjab Cabinet include Baljit Kaur from Malout, Harbhajan Singh ETO from Jandiala, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand Kataru Chak from Bhoa, Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shankar from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Singh Bains from Anandpur Sahib.

(Image: @Meet_hayer/Twitter)