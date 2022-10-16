In a first-of-its-kind step in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal. He unveiled the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy, and medical physiology subjects for the MBBS students at an event held in Madhya Pradesh. The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

Madhya Pradesh | Home Minister Amit Shah launches the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books, in Bhopal in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang pic.twitter.com/QezQ9bFgFv — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2022

While addressing the event, Shah said, "Through the new National Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision." He further stated, "Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. This day will be written in gold letters whenever history is written in the future."

According to media reports, textbooks on three subjects—Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry for the MBBS first year—have been prepared by a team of 16 doctors with input from 97 subject experts. To prevent confusion on technical terms, certain words have also been retained in English but published in Devnagari script. The Hindi textbooks for MBBS students for the current academic year have been first launched at Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, and later the same will be extended to 12 other medical colleges in the state.

Notably, with this, Madhya Pradesh has now become the first state in the country to impart medical education to students in the Hindi language. Later, Shah also laid the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He is also scheduled to participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior.

