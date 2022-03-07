Women's Day 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani To Present AICTE Leelavati Award Tomorrow

On the occasion of Women's Day, Union Minister Smriti Irani will be presenting the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) held 'Lilavati Awards 2021-22' on Women's Empowerment on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The award function will start at 4 pm at the AICTE Headquarters in New Delhi. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister will give the awards on a virtual platform. AICTE will stream the award ceremony live on its YouTube channel.

On Twitter, AICTE shared details about the programme and wrote, "AICTE-LilavatiAward Ceremony, Hon'ble Minister MinistryWCD, Smt.SmritiIrani will address the awardees on the occasion of InternationalWomensDay2022 on March 8th, 2022 (Tuesday) from 4 pm onwards at AICTE Hq., New Delhi."

Women's Day 2022: Smriti Irani to present AICTE Leelavati award tomorrow

The award will be conferred on 27 teams of teaching and non-teaching staff, which will be distributed on the basis of contributions and work done by the teaching and non-teaching staff. The AICTE Lilavati awards are named after the great mathematician Lilavati. According to the official information, AICTE Lilavati Awards would be distributed in the following fields: Women and Adolescent Health, Self Defense, Environment, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy and Life Skills, Women's Entrepreneurship, Legal Awareness, Technology for Women, and Women Innovators. This year, more than 500 teams participated in the Leelavati awards, out of which 27 teams were shortlisted on the basis of various parameters and aspects while shortlisting the teams, as said in the official statement.

AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe stated that by offering these awards, AICTE aims to create an atmosphere of "equality and fairness for women in all institutions regulated by AICTE. He further stated that through this initiative, all the stakeholders (especially the girl students) would get a distinctive opportunity to work on and present a solution to the prevalent issues of gender discrimination, such as illiteracy, malnutrition, unemployment, and other issues.